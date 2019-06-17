Parts of I-26 in Charleston expected to close overnight

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Parts of I-26 near the Port Access Road project are expected to be completely closed for the next three nights. The closures are needed so crews can install girders for the two new ramps over I-26.
The westbound side of I-26 (heading away from Charleston) is expected to close between Mt. Pleasant Street and Cosgrove Avenue (exits 219-216). The eastbound side of I-26 (heading towards from Charleston) is expected to be closed between Cosgrove Avenue and Cypress Street (exits 216-220).
The interstate is expected to close between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. each night and reopen by 5 a.m.
A release to the media said, “If weather or extenuating circumstances impact the erection schedule for June 17-19, the detour will be implemented on June 24-26. Additional work associated with the girder erection will require the detour again on July 8-10. There will be no closures during the 4th of July week.”
Detour Routes for Full Closure of I-26 between Exits 216 and 220
To access downtown Charleston from I-26 Eastbound, drivers will be required to exit I-26 at Cosgrove Avenue (Exit 216B) until it ends at Spruill Avenue, turn right onto Spruill Avenue to Meeting Street on into the city. Signs will be in place to direct motorists.
To access US 17 North to Mount Pleasant from I-26 Eastbound, drivers will be required to exit I-26 at Cosgrove Avenue (Exit 216B) until it ends at Spruill Avenue, turn right onto Spruill Avenue to Meeting Street and then left onto US 17 North. Signs will be in place to direct motorists.
To access US 17 South to the western side of the Peninsula and West Ashley from I26 Eastbound, drivers will be required to exit I-26 at Cosgrove Avenue (Exit 216B) until it ends, turn right onto Spruill Avenue to Meeting Street and then follow the signs to US 17 South. Turn right onto Cypress Street and then left onto I-26 Eastbound to US 17 South. Signs will be in place to direct motorists.
To access I-26 Westbound from Septima Clark Parkway (US 17 North) and the Charleston Peninsula, drivers will be required to Exit at Romney Street (Exit 220A) and follow the signs to Meeting Street. Turn left on Meeting Street westbound, bear right onto Spruill Avenue, and then turn left from Spruill Avenue onto Cosgrove Avenue. Follow sign to get back onto I-26 WB.
To access I-26 Westbound from US 17 South from the Cooper River Bridge, drivers will be required to Exit at Meeting Street (Exit 221B) and turn right onto Meeting Street westbound, bear right onto Spruill Avenue, and then turn left from Spruill Avenue onto Cosgrove Avenue. Follow sign to get back onto I-26 WB.
I-26 Westbound on-ramps from Mount Pleasant Street/Morrison Drive and Rutledge Avenue/Heriot Street will be closed during these closures.
