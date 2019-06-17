Report: Lowcountry man calls 911 after cutting himself while breaking into home

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry man is behind bars after authorities say he called 911 after he cut himself while breaking into a home on Johns Island.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Irving Todd Washington and charged him with first-degree burglary.
On Monday at 1 a.m., deputies responded to a report of an assault at a home on the 2700 block of Coquina Drive.
A report states emergency officials received a call from a man, later identified as Washington, who said he was stuck in a room and was bleeding to death from a stab wound.
According to investigators, Washington also told emergency operators that he broke into the house through a window.
When deputies arrived they found a shattered window and heard a woman screaming from inside. Deputies then observed Washington inside the home and standing at the door screaming.
When authorities went inside, they saw a “significant amount of blood” on the floor.
After the home was cleared, authorities made contact with the victim who was locked in the loft above the garage. The victim said she and her husband were unharmed.
The victim said she was lying on the bed and heard the living room window shatter, then heard a man screaming as he entered the home. The victim then ran to the loft above the garage, where her husband sleeps, and locked the door.
The victim said she attempted to call 911 but was unable to get through, so she called her daughter who then called 911 for her.
While the victim was locked in the loft, she said saw blue lights from deputies and assumed that deputies had entered the home.
The victim said when she walked downstairs from the loft and attempted to leave the home through the garage she saw Washington with an unopened bottle of whiskey in his hand that he got from the master bedroom closet.
The victim said Washington told her,"I don’ t want to hurt you." The victim then screamed and ran back upstairs to the loft.
“Throughout the investigation, deputies determined that Washington made forced entry through the living room window, cut himself on the glass and began to walk through the residence,” CCSO officials said."Deputies observed drops of blood throughout the first floor of the residence and Washington sifted through various items in the master bedroom closet."
Washington told investigators that he was not breaking into the home to steal anything but to seek help.
