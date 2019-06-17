Rifle range closed because of vandalism, excessive trash

JAMESTOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Forest Service says a rifle range in Berkeley County is closed until further notice because of vandalism and excessive trash.
The Boggy Head Rifle Range is located on Boggy Head Road in Jamestown.
The U.S. Forest Service made a post on the Francis Marion and Sumter National Forest Facebook page about the conditions of the rifle range and to announce the closure.
It says they have a policy that visitors should pick up their trash and paper targets only and that the range was closed Saturday morning.
“When your national forests lands are abused, everyone loses!” the post states in part.
The U.S. Forest services they will hold a clean up on Saturday, June 29.
If you’d like to volunteer or more information you can call 843-336-2200.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.