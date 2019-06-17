Typical June week on the way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Plenty of heat, plenty of humidity and a few thunderstorms this week. Sound like summer?!? Well, officially it will be Summer starting Friday. A ridge of high pressure over the Southeast will keep us hot this week and each day we’ll see a chance of a few showers and storms. Right now, it looks like the best coverage of afternoon storms will be on Wednesday and Thursday.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Rain. High 91.
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Rain. High 91.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Rain. High 90
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Rain. High 91.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Rain. High 93.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Rain. High 94.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Rain. High 95.
