Typical June week on the way!

VIDEO: Your Monday forecast
By Joey Sovine | June 17, 2019 at 7:50 AM EDT - Updated June 17 at 7:51 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Plenty of heat, plenty of humidity and a few thunderstorms this week. Sound like summer?!? Well, officially it will be Summer starting Friday. A ridge of high pressure over the Southeast will keep us hot this week and each day we’ll see a chance of a few showers and storms. Right now, it looks like the best coverage of afternoon storms will be on Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Rain. High 91.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Rain. High 91.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Rain. High 90

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Rain. High 91.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Rain. High 93.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Rain. High 94.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Rain. High 95.

