8-year-old boy bit by shark on Bald Head Island

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County confirms EMS was called to Bald Head Island Sunday about a shark bite.
According to Village Manager Chris McCall, the 8-year-old boy was in the ocean when a shark grabbed him by the leg.
The call came in around 4 p.m. Sunday from S. Bald Head Wynd.
The boy was taken to the hospital on the Bald Head Island ferry. He is being treated for multiple puncture wounds, but is expected to make a full recovery.
