Aerial spraying for mosquitoes scheduled for Tuesday at Joint Base Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Aerial spraying for mosquitoes has been scheduled for Joint Base Charleston on Tuesday, June 18.
Officials say the spraying is from 7 p.m. until 2 a.m.
“Alternative aerial spraying dates due to weather conditions are scheduled for Wednesday, June 19, and Thursday, June 20,” JBC officials said."Aerial application is only considered after other attempts such as larvicides and ultra-low volume ground fogging of adult mosquitoes fail to reduce biting counts."
Authorities say the base is located close to several rivers, marshlands and swamps where the climate tends to be humid and subtropical, bringing a lot of rainfall to the area.
“This makes Charleston the perfect breeding ground for mosquitos,” JBC officials said.
Authorities released the following additional information:
The 910th Airlift Wing, Aerial Spray Squadron from Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Youngstown, Ohio, will conduct the aerial spraying using a specially-modified C-130 Hercules aircraft and Modular Aerial Spray Systems.
The squadron will only be applying U. S. Environmental Protection Agency approved pesticide registered for use in the state of South Carolina. However, sensitive individuals should remain indoors and beekeepers should take precautions during the application.
The spraying may be postponed, modified or canceled if weather conditions are unfavorable.
