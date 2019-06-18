Construction ahead of schedule on new fire station to stand next to Charleston 9 Memorial Park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the Holy City prepares to remember the nine firefighters lost 12 years ago battling a furniture store fire, work continues on a new fire station that will stand next to the site of the tragedy.
It will also pay tribute to the Charleston 9.
The construction of the fire station is a ahead of schedule. It is now set to open by the end of the year.
Its design was created to honor the firefighters who died in the fire next door on June 18, 2007:
- Engineer Bradford “Brad” Baity, of Engine 19
- Capt. Mike Benke, of Engine 16
- Firefighter Melvin Champaign, of Engine 16
- Firefighter James "Earl" Drayton, of Engine 19
- Asst. Engineer Michael French, of Ladder 5
- Capt. William Hutchinson, of Engine 19
- Engineer Mark Kelsey, of Ladder 5
- Capt. Louis Mulkey, of Engine 15
- Firefighter Brandon Thompson, of Ladder 5.
There are nine windows that will face out to the memorial site, in honor of every firefighter lost.
The new station will also be part of one connected property with the memorial.
Steel bars and the frame of the bell tower have already gone up.
The finished $6.5 million station will house a command training center, a three-bay apparatus area, living quarters and department offices. Its goal is to improve service delivery in West Ashley.
By Christmas, the 15 firefighters who will be stationed there could start moving in.
