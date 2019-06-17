County confirms body found during search for missing Murrells Inlet man

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office is investigating after human remains were found over the weekend in Myrtle Beach, deputy coroner Christopher Dontell said.
Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said the body was found at Unit 877 in the Myrtle Beach Travel Park.
Information from Horry County states the discovery came as authorities were investigating the disappearance of 85-year-old Murrells Inlet man Hubert Clodfelter, who has not been seen since March.
A report from the Horry County Police Department states a large plastic bag was found at the residence in the travel park. When officers looked inside, they reportedly saw a human hand.
According to the county, the coroner’s office is working to scientifically identify the remains.
On Sunday afternoon, authorities announced that charges for desecration of human remains and accessory after the fact of murder are pending in Horry County.
