Deputies searching for suspects caught on camera dumping tires at resident’s property

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have released pictures of wanted men caught on camera dumping tires at a Lowcountry resident’s property.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office say the suspects were caught red handed on camera “maliciously dumping around 30 tires onto a local resident’s property.”
According to deputies, this has been an on-going issue in the community.
Authorities say they have identified the suspects, but they were not currently in custody.
“We could use your help bringing these subjects to justice,” CCSO officials said.
If you or someone you know has any information on the individuals in the pictures you are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (843) 549-2211.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.