Dorchester Academy names new head football coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Academy has named Thomas McAlhany as the new head football coach the school announced on Facebook on Monday afternoon.
McAlhany, a 2011 alum of the school, has spent the last 5 seasons as the school’s junior high head coach.
He replaces Chris Myers who spent the last 6 seasons as the Raiders head coach. He announced last month that he’d be leaving to take the job at John Paul II in Ridgeland.
McAlhany played football at Dorchester Academy and was a captain for the squad in 2010 when they’d win a SCISA 1-A state championship.
