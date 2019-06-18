French aerospace supplier opening U.S. operations in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A French-based aerospace supplier has selected the Lowcountry for its U.S. operations.
Officials announced that AHG Fasteners-USA., Inc. is opening operations in Charleston at Office Evolution on 460 King Street.
Ateliers de la Haute Garonne, known as AHG, designs, manufactures, and sells fastening systems for the aerospace industry. It is a private family-owned business founded more than 104 years ago near Toulouse, France.
A press release states AHG Fasteners-USA, Inc. will focus on sales, business development and growth, as well as customer support.
“The decision to locate here was based upon the growth of our region’s aerospace sector; proximity to Boeing, a key customer; our business-friendly environment; available workforce, and the French influences in historic Charleston,” company officials said.
Officials say AHG Fasteners-USA is the sixth company to locate in the Lowcountry as part of the South Carolina Department of Commerce’s and the Charleston Regional Development Alliance’s Landing Pad program, which is designed to support global companies as they enter the U.S. market, often simplifying what could be an overwhelming experience and minimizing risks through the process.
“The availability of skilled workforce and proximity to Boeing were important factors in our decision to select this strategic location. Not only is Charleston ideally suited as a distribution hub for both domestic and overseas customers, the business-friendly climate, the support from the regional economic development authorities and other partners have been extremely welcoming. AHG is very happy to have a U.S. home in Charleston,” said Francoise Montsarrat, AHG Executive Vice President
“We’ve been talking with AHG for some time about the competitive advantages the Charleston region offers. We welcome them to our community and are pleased the region’s available talent and business-friendly climate made all the difference,” said Charleston Regional Development Alliance Board Chair Robert Pratt
“We are excited to see Charleston County’s aerospace industry continues to spur investment and job creation. Our unmatched logistics capabilities and skilled workforce have propelled our aerospace-related companies to exceptional heights. We are grateful for AHG Fasteners-USA’s announcement and welcome them to our community,” said Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey
