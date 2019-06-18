Group celebrates 20 years of helping people over 60 stay cool during scorching heat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Project Cool Breeze is set to give out air conditioning and fans to the first group of people who have applied for cooling assistance Wednesday.
The project, started by state Rep. Wendell Gilliard in May 1999, helps Tri-County seniors stay cool during the hot Lowcountry summers.
In 2012, President Barack Obama presented the group with a National Community Service Award.
The first distribution of fans is set for people who have received notification. Additional distribution dates are July 10 and July 24.
According to the group’s website, residents 60 years old or older who meet certain requirements can apply by calling 843-720-1987. The city of Charleston will mail an application for you to complete and return. You will then be notified when to pick up your air conditioner or fan.
