James Island neighborhood in parking war with high school students

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A James Island neighborhood is fighting a parking war with high school students they say are preventing them from getting out of their driveways.
Now the town is getting ready to take matters into its own hands.
Most of the complaints are coming from Grand Concourse Drive in the Harborwoods subdivision off Fort Johnson Road.
Residents say James Island Charter High students park up and down the streets blocking their driveways and mailboxes.
“They’re parked in front of my mailbox. They’re literally at the corner. I can’t see easily to back out of my own driveway because there’s so many cars,” Julie Wiater Ransel said.
Residents went to the Town of James Island for help.
Town leaders are considering an ordinance that will give them the power to put up no parking signs, tow any illegally parked cars and force the owners to pay a fine to get them back.
That’s music to the ears of one man who lives here.
“I think that’s the way to do it. As a matter of fact, if you put the signs up, it’s a tow away zone. I don’t think you’ll have any problem. I really don’t. I wouldn’t park there no matter what,” Bobby Stubenrauch said Tuesday.
“Very difficult for emergency vehicles to get through. Blocking mailboxes. The garbage can’t get picked up,” James Island Mayor Bill Woolsey said.
Town council will give first reading to the ordinance on Thursday night.
Woolsey expects the signs to be up by the start of the next school year.
