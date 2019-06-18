Judge: Training records must be disclosed in Gethers case

Gethers was the CCSD employee caught with child pornography on a school laptop in 2014. He was arrested and charged for the child porn and for child sexual assault in 2016. Our year-long Investigation showed the parent advocate was allowed to work with elementary students at Dunston Elementary for two years between the discovery of the pornography and his eventual arrest. He was also named a district employee of the year and awarded use of a district car and I-pad while police investigated.