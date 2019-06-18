North Carolina authorities searching for missing baby

June 18, 2019 at 5:14 PM EDT - Updated June 18 at 5:14 PM

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WCSC) - Authorities in North Carolina are searching for a missing 7-month-old baby.

The Goldsboro Police Department is looking for Justice Josiah Lee Faison.

A report states that authorities received a report on Tuesday at 1:40 p.m. that Faison was missing from the 300 block of South Oleander.

Police are also searching for 27-year-old David Lee Faison wanted in connection to Faison’s disappearance.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

