North Carolina authorities searching for missing baby

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WCSC) - Authorities in North Carolina are searching for a missing 7-month-old baby.
The Goldsboro Police Department is looking for Justice Josiah Lee Faison.
A report states that authorities received a report on Tuesday at 1:40 p.m. that Faison was missing from the 300 block of South Oleander.
Police are also searching for 27-year-old David Lee Faison wanted in connection to Faison’s disappearance.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.