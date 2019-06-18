North Charleston teenager killed in York County car crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say a 17-year-old girl from North Charleston died in a car crash in York County.
The coroner’s office said Quinyah McCoy was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 in Rock Hill Monday afternoon.
McCoy was a student at the School of the Arts.
Authorities say McCoy was in the backseat of the car when it was struck by another vehicle.
Authorities with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the incident happened on Monday around 12:27 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a sedan and a pickup truck on I-77 near the 82 mile marker.
According to authorities, the sedan, which McCoy was a passenger in, was disabled in one northbound lane.
A truck travelling northbound struck the sedan in the rear.
The collision killed McCoy, who was not wearing a seat belt, and the driver, who was wearing a seat belt, in the car.
Two other passengers in the sedan were transported to the hospital; one by helicopter and another by EMS.
SCHP officials say the driver of the pickup truck was injured and transported to the hospital by EMS.
Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.
