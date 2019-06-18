Scattered rain to stay in the forecast for several days

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Keep the umbrellas handy over the next couple of days! Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast through Thursday. With an onshore flow, we’ll continue to see the chance of rain in both the morning and afternoon hours. Drier weather moves in on Friday as the temps begin to turn very hot again. Highs this weekend will be in the middle 90s.
TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High 95.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 96.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 96.
