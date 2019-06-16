Scattered Rain & T-storms Ahead with some Oppressive Heat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some low pressure is approaching from the west and will keep elevated rain chances in the forecast through Thursday. None of these days should be a washout, but keep the umbrella close by. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow, mainly in the afternoon/evening hours. Stay updated with the Live 5 Weather to find out where the activity is heading tomorrow.
Temperatures will continue to rise to the low to mid 90s by Thursday. This heat paired with deeper moisture could make temperatures feel like they are in the low 100s. Heat advisories for Thursday and Friday are possible. Some low pressure will still be lingering around the Lowcountry Thursday and could spark some strong thunderstorms. Stay weather aware.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, scattered rain and t-storms; HIGH: 91.
THURSDAY: Afternoon/evening rain and t-storms, oppressive heat; HIGH: 94.
FRIDAY: Drying out,slight chance for isolated shower/storm, oppressive heat; HIGH: 95.
SATURDAY: Slight chance for isolated rain/storm; HIGH: 95.
SUNDAY: Slight chance for scattered rain/storms; HIGH: 94.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
