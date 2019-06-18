Singleton throws out 1st pitch at Yankee Stadium on Mother Emanuel AME anniversary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The last time Goose Creek alum Chris Singleton was on the field at Yankee Stadium it was just weeks after he had lost his mother during the shooting at Mother Emanuel AME church in 2015. On Monday, 4 years to the day after that tragedy, Singleton returned to Yankee Stadium where he threw out the first pitch before New York’s game against Tampa Bay.
Singleton was on hand to take part in the 10th anniversary of Hope Week, the franchises yearly charity effort.
His mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was one of nine people who was murdered during a bible study at the church that night.
Chris would go on to become one of the faces of the tragedy when the proclaimed the next day that he had forgiven the shooter and saying that “love is always stronger than hate”.
Singleton would go on to be drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2017 out of Charleston Southern. He played in their organization for 2 seasons before announcing his retirement from the sport earlier this year. He currently works for the Charleston RiverDogs as the Director of Community Outreach in addition to doing public speaking engagements around the country.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.