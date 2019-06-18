Sullivan’s Island considers changes for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Sullivan’s Island Town Council is scheduled to discuss possibly changing rules for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on the island during a town council meeting Tuesday night.
During this year's St. Patrick's Day celebrations outside of Dunleavy's Pub on Sullivan's Island, three people were arrested for alcohol-related incidents, according to town administrator Andy Benke.
During a Public Safety Committee meeting in May, the mayor of Sullivan's Island suggested the town implement new St. Patrick's Day regulations for the 2020 celebration.
Mayor O’Neil’s recommendations include closing part of the street next to Dunleavy’s Pub like last year, but requiring all vendors to be out of the street by 6 p.m.
The proposed changes would also allow vendors to sell beer and wine outside, but only if they also sold food.
Under the suggestions for next year, the mayor said event costs and traffic flow control will stay the same as last year.
The proposal would also require vendors to provide security, dumpsters and porta poties, like they did last year.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Benke said he expects council to vote on the proposal during tonight's meeting.
Council is also discussing adding speed limit signs and a few crosswalks to the island.
