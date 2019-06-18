Tony Eady steps down as First Baptist basketball coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First Baptist School announced on Monday night that head basketball coach Tony Eady is leaving the program after being the head coach for the last 3 seasons.
The Hurricanes also announced assistant coach and former St. John’s head coach Antoine Saunders will take over as their head coach.
Eady, who won a state championship during his 18 year run at North Charleston, led First Baptist to the SCISA 3-A state title game in 2018 and took them back to the semifinals in 2019.
According to First Baptist Athletic Director Graham Haley, the school and Eady agreed that he was unable to be as involved as what was needed with his other commitments to his job and his family.
“We appreciate everything he has done for this program the past three seasons.” Haley said in a statement. “We have been very successful and we owe a lot to Coach Eady. He is a class-act and we will miss him very much!”
“We are excited to work with Coach Saunders who is a well-respected and tireless worker to continue the success of our program.” Haley said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.