‘We can only trust that God has a plan,’ family, friends speak of 2 men killed after I-20 crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A community is reeling after two men were killed in a crash on I-20 over Father's Day Weekend.
49-year-old Brian Walker and 45-year-old Andrew Reeser were changing a flat tire when a car hit the jeep driven by Andrew Reeser, that vehicle then hit a van driven by Brian Walker, which then hit the two.
28-year-old Cornelius Joseph Floyd has been charged with two counts of felony DUI in connection to the crash and has had bond denied.
Officials say toxicology results for Floyd are pending.
The crash happened Saturday night on I-20 eastbound near mile marker 84 near the Spears Creek Church Road exit.
Reeser died at the scene. Walker died after being taken to a nearby hospital.
Three of Walker’s children and his wife were in the van driven by Walker that was going to his church in Bennetsville. They did not sustain serious injuries according to the South Carolina Nazarene District.
Samuel Flores, district Superintendent for the South Carolina District Church of the Nazarene spoke about the pain being felt by all of those impacted.
“We sometimes don’t understand how these tragic things happen, especially when we think of how tragic things happen to good people. Pastor Brian was a great person. His friend that went to help him, obviously someone who is caring and wanting to do something good to a friend in need and yet in these particular situations we can only trust that God has a plan,” Flores said.
For more than 10 years Brian Walker was the pastor at Columbia Grace Church of the Nazarene on Pinestraw Road.
“Always saw the good in people and tried to bring the good in people and tried to bring the good out of everyone. He was such a great man,” Interim Pastor Audrey Carter, said.
At Scottie’s Cafe and Grill in Blythewood. Tommy Lucas, Scott Opolyn, Ed Lilly, three friends of Reeser, sat down to remember.
“Drew was always giving. He was always willing to be there when things needed to be done and did it with an open heart and with a lot of joy,” Lilly said.
Highway Patrol officials say DUIs are one of the main causes of traffic deaths.
Officials have recommendations for drivers on the interstate. If you have car trouble, try to make it to an exit.
If you cannot make it to an exit, call *47 (*HP) and a trooper can be sent to your location while you repair your vehicle.
They also recommend having safety vests, reflective triangles and flashing red lights in your vehicles to use if you need to pull over and work on your car.
The Walker family has a fund set up here if you would like to donate.
The Reeser family has a fund set up here if you would like to donate.
