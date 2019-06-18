West Ashley Chick-fil-A location to close for 5-month renovation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some fast food customers in West Ashley who want to “Eat Mor Chickin” will temporarily face a longer drive after Friday.
The Chick-fil-A restaurant on Magwood Drive announced via Facebook Monday that it would shut down this Friday for a massive renovation.
“It’s not goodbye,” the post read. “It’s see you later.”
It is one of several Chick-fil-A stores around the state that have been undergoing renovations to improve their current locations.
The post states the Magwood Drive restaurant, one of 19 across the Lowcountry, will undergo a “complete renovation” to better serve its customers.
The newly-renovated store is set to reopen in November, the post states.
There are at least 20 Chick-fil-A stores in the Lowcountry.
