West Ashley Chick-fil-A location to close for 5-month renovation
The Magwood Drive location of Chick-fil-A will close Friday for a complete renovation, the restaurant announced on Facebook. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | June 18, 2019 at 5:17 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 5:17 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some fast food customers in West Ashley who want to “Eat Mor Chickin” will temporarily face a longer drive after Friday.

The Chick-fil-A restaurant on Magwood Drive announced via Facebook Monday that it would shut down this Friday for a massive renovation.

“It’s not goodbye,” the post read. “It’s see you later.”

It is one of several Chick-fil-A stores around the state that have been undergoing renovations to improve their current locations.

The post states the Magwood Drive restaurant, one of 19 across the Lowcountry, will undergo a “complete renovation” to better serve its customers.

The newly-renovated store is set to reopen in November, the post states.

There are at least 20 Chick-fil-A stores in the Lowcountry.

