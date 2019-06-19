City considers adding about 350 homes to Cainhoy area

CAINHOY, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston Planning Commission is scheduled to discuss taking the first step to add more than 300 homes to the Cainhoy area during a meeting Wednesday night.
The two requests would put homes on Jack Primus Road, and Hopewell Drive and Point Hope Parkway.
All of those streets sit off Clements Ferry Road.
“I like the idea of building around, but it’s too much traffic in the area," Nicole Irving, who travels through Cainhoy for work, said.
Cainhoy is a rapidly-expanding neighborhood in the tri-county area, and with the boom in homes and neighbors comes growing pains.
One of the biggest pains for Cainhoy is traffic on Clements Ferry Road.
“Of course it has something to do with the amount of houses and stuff that are around here, and more people that are moving to the area," Jerry Nick, who drives on Clements Ferry Road every day, said.
Nick said he has to leave his house an hour and a half early just to beat the traffic.
It’s a problem some people are worried could get worse if the city adds the 300 homes officials are considering Wednesday night.
“It’s also going to increase the flow of traffic," Nick said. "It’s going to take longer for us to get to work and get home from work.”
Projects to fix that traffic have been in the works for years--the second phase of widening Clements Ferry Road, from Jack Primus Road to Highway 41, is scheduled to start in early 2020 and finish by spring of 2023.
That solution is just one reason why some people are actually excited about the idea of more homes coming to the area.
“That’s really neat, that’s really good because that makes a lot of business for us," Jermain Codrey, who works in Cainhoy, said. "The more homes, the more jobs we get to come through and lay the pipe and make sure that everything is right for them.”
The Planning Commission is expected to vote on those requests during Wednesday night’s meeting.
The developers would still have to go through several steps before they can build the units.
