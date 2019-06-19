Classroom Champions: Oakbrook piano students need headphones during practice time in class

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - According to the National Association for Music Education, learning to play a musical instrument benefits students in many ways.
Research shows students who have early musical training develop areas of the brain related to language and reasoning, and improve their overall learning capabilities.
You can become a Classroom Champion by helping piano students and their teacher, Kimberly Fludd, at Oakbrook Middle School in North Charleston.
The sound of students striking the right chord in class is music to Fludd's ears.
During the course of the school year, 150 students in grades six through eight will sit down in front of the 88 keys, all playing at different levels.
That brings us to the request Fludd made on the Donors Choose website for her students entitled, "Can You Hear Me Now?"
“This project is to help my students get a classroom set of headphones for piano class,” Fludd said. “In piano class, students work at their own pace, so it is necessary for them to have headphones so they can focus on their own work.”
The headphones will cost about $20 a piece, and she’s requesting 30 of them.
At last check on the Donors Choose website, this project still needs $459. That money will guarantee the headphones are in place in time for students when they return to school in August.
If you want to help the piano students of Oakbrook Middle School, click here to make a donation.
Donors Choose collects your donations, purchases the items, and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your money is used for the purpose intended.
