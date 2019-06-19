Coroner: Body found in Myrtle Beach Travel Park is missing Murrells Inlet man

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The remains found at the Myrtle Beach Travel Park on Friday have officially been identified as missing Murrells Inlet man Hubert Clodfelter, according to information from the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
The identification was done through dental records, the coroner’s office noted.
Hubert Clodfelter had been reported missing out of Georgetown County in March. His wife, Irene Clodfelter, is facing charges connected to his death.
Clodfelter was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of obstruction of justice in Georgetown County.
In Horry County, Irene Clodfelter faces charges of desecration of human remains and accessory after the fact of murder. She was released from the J. Reuben Detention Center Monday on a $150,000 bond.
According to arrest warrants, 74-year-old Irene Clodfelter found her husband dead under their beach home on May 28.
“The defendant, believing that her son was responsible for this crime, attempted to conceal this crime by wrapping the victim’s body in plastic and wrapping tape around the plastic,” the warrants state.
Irene Clodfelter allegedly left the victim under the porch and left the area, according to the warrants.
