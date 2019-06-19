Crews working to secure gas leak downton near MUSC, Veterans hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is responding to a reported gas leak in downtown Charleston.
Firefighters and a crew from Dominion Energy were on the scene of an active gas leak on Bravo Street, the fire department said on its Twitter account at 10:29 a.m.
Traffic on Bee Street and Ralph Johnson Drive will be impacted, the post states.
Bravo Street runs between MUSC and the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.