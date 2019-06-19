Crews working to secure gas leak downton near MUSC, Veterans hospital

Firefighters and a crew from Dominion Energy were on the scene of an active gas leak on Bravo Street. (Source: Charleston Fire Department)
By Patrick Phillips | June 19, 2019 at 10:46 AM EDT - Updated June 19 at 10:46 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is responding to a reported gas leak in downtown Charleston.

Firefighters and a crew from Dominion Energy were on the scene of an active gas leak on Bravo Street, the fire department said on its Twitter account at 10:29 a.m.

Traffic on Bee Street and Ralph Johnson Drive will be impacted, the post states.

Bravo Street runs between MUSC and the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

