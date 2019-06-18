22 Democratic presidential candidates set to appear at Rep. Clyburn’s Fish Fry

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With the race for the White House starting to heat up, South Carolina will host 22 Democratic presidential candidates this weekend.
On June 21, Rep. Jim Clyburn will host the ‘World Famous Fish Fry’ in Columbia starting at 7:30 p.m. During the Fish Fry, many of the Democratic presidential hopefuls will have the opportunity to address voters and get to know more about the constituents of the Palmetto State.
Here’s a list of confirmed attendees for the Fish Fry:
- Senator Michael Bennet
- Vice President Joe Biden
- Senator Cory Booker
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Mayor Bill de Blasio
- Secretary Julián Castro
- Congressman John Delaney
- Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard
- Senator Kirsten Gillibrand
- Senator Kamala Harris
- Governor John Hickenlooper
- Governor Jay Inslee
- Senator Amy Klobuchar
- Mayor Wayne Messem
- Congressman Seth Moulton
- Congressman Beto O'Rourke
- Congressman Tim Ryan
- Senator Bernie Sanders
- Congressman Eric Swalwell
- Senator Elizabeth Warren
- Marianne Williamson
- Andrew Yang
