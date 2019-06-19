Deputies continue search for endangered Summerville man missing nearly a month

Dusty Lukes has been missing since May 25. (Source: Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips | June 19, 2019 at 1:43 PM EDT - Updated June 19 at 1:43 PM

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man who has been missing for 25 days.

Dusty Lee Lukes has not been seen since May 25.
Dusty Lee Lukes, 59, was last seen leaving a home in the 100 block of Swan Drive in Summerville on foot at approximately 5 p.m. on May 25.

Deputies say he they consider him endangered because he has memory issues from a previous medical event.

Lukes was a frequent visitor to the BP Station at 2703 Highway 17A prior to the day he vanished.

He stands 5-foot-10, weighs approximately 200 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes and a tattoo on his upper left forearm.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a white t-shirt and a red baseball cap.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Sgt. Melissa Blanchard at the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-832-0010, Ext. 5078; or the Dorchester County Communications Center at 843-873-5111.

