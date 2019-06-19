Authorities clear disabled vehicle that backed up traffic from I-26

A disabled vehicle blocked two eastbound center lanes of I-26. (Source: SCDOT)
By Patrick Phillips | June 19, 2019 at 1:06 PM EDT - Updated June 19 at 1:18 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A disabled vehicle that caused traffic delays in the eastbound lanes of I-26 near I-526 during the Wednesday lunch commute has been cleared.

The disabled vehicle was reported at 12:56 p.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. Two middle lanes of the interstate were temporarily blocked.

As of shortly after 1:10 p.m., SCDOT traffic cameras showed the vehicle had been moved to the shoulder of the interstate.

