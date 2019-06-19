FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Traffic delays expected as Daniel Island roundabout construction ramps up

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic delays are expected on Daniel Island on Wednesday as construction crews continue their work on the roundabout going in at the intersection of Daniel Island Drive and Seven Farms Drive.
The work is expected to start at 8:30 a.m. and last until 2:30 p.m., and according to Berkeley County officials, this work can’t be done overnight.
In response, they are asking drivers to be patient and allow for extra time in their Wednesday morning commute.
This work is all part of the county’s summer-long project to turn this once traffic light intersection into a one-lane roundabout.
The work started back in April and the traffic lights were officially removed two weeks ago.
On Wednesday, crews will pour, stamp, and stain concrete on the roundabout center median. Although this work must be done during the day, much of the work has been done at night to avoid disrupting traffic.
The roundabout itself is set to be fully operating by the beginning of August, before the start of the new school year.
Its total cost is $2.4 million, which includes design, permitting, right-of-way acquisition, and construction.
