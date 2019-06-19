Hall of Fame: Berkeley Co. deputy honored for saving man threatening to jump from overpass

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 Hall of Fame recently surprised a Berkeley County deputy at the sheriff’s office arranged by his co-workers.
Deputy Anthony Robson was one of several deputies who responded in March to an I-26 overpass where a man was threatening to jump down to the interstate below.
After another deputy was able to distract the man, Robson was able to grab him and keep him from jumping.
Robson said the other deputy told him, “Hey look! He’s backing up like you want him.” Mr. Robson then said,
“When he went and turned his head, I knew he couldn’t see me,” Robson said. That’s when the deputy was able to grab him.
Berkeley County Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker helped arrange the surprise for Robson.
“We just told him we had a meeting that we needed to speak to him about the incident, and just left it at that," Baker said.
When asked if Robson was scared, Baker responded, “I think he was a little nervous.”
So, because he saved a man’s life, Berkeley County Deputy Anthony Robson is the newest member of the Live 5 Hall of Fame.
