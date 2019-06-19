Hepatitis A outbreak spreads to five S.C. restaurants

SOUTH CAROLINA (AP) - Health officials trying to contain an outbreak of hepatitis A in South Carolina are warning customers of five restaurants that they might have been exposed.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control told news outlets that restaurant employees in Aiken and Hilton Head tested positive.
Other workers were found with the virus at restaurants in Lexington County, North Augusta and North Charleston in the last month.
South Carolina declared a statewide outbreak in May.
The restaurants are:
- Wild Wing Cafe in Lexington County
- Popeyes in Aiken
- Harbor Town Yacht Club in Hilton Head
- Teriyaki Japan in North Augusta
- Zaxby’s in North Charleston
