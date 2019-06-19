‘I have never felt so shocked and terrified:’ Toddler nearly impaled by umbrella in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One family’s day at the beach almost took a tragic turn after a toddler was nearly impaled by an umbrella launched in the air by a sudden gust of wind.
Ashton Duggan was vacationing in North Myrtle Beach last weekend when she decided to walk down to the beach to reserve chairs and an umbrella.
“I decided to sit in a chair and allow my 21-month-old to play with a few sand toys a few yards from me,” Duggan said.
As Duggan was recording a video of her son Henry enjoying the sun and the sand, an umbrella from behind her came flying through the air, missing the boy by less than a foot.
“I have never felt so shocked and terrified, felt as if I was having a mini mother heart attack,” Duggan said.
Duggan added that she believed the chairs and umbrellas were secure, as the holes were dug by lifeguards.
“Always double check your umbrellas, even if they were dug by a professional lifeguard because you can’t control Mother Nature,” Duggan said.
Duggan shared the video to make sure beachgoers are always aware of their surroundings, even early in the morning when the beach is less crowded.
