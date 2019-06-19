Lake City police respond to shots fired at officers

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – Lake City Police Department is responding to a call of shots fired at officers.
Lake City police Sgt. Amy Pringle confirmed Tuesday night to WMBF News that someone is shooting at officers but she couldn’t give any other details.
Florence County Sheriff’s Maj. Mike Nunn said deputies are assisting in the matter and the situation is happening in the area of McNair Boulevard.
Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said that the officer did not return fire while being shot at. The officer was not hurt in the shooting, according to Kirby.
