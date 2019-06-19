Lockridge, Smith Shine at 2019 SAL All-Star Game

Dogs starter Luis Gil was scheduled to start the Mid-Summer Classic, but because he made his start Sunday afternoon in the first-half finale at Joe Riley Park, he was unavailable to toe the rubber Tuesday night. Alexander Vizcaino, the other Charleston pitcher selected to make the trip to West Virginia, entered the game in the home half of the eighth inning and struggled mightily. The Dominican Republic native surrendered the South’s narrow 2-1 lead, allowing five runs on three hits in just 1/3 of an inning. He struck out one and issued one free pass. By the time the final out of the inning was recorded, the North had claimed a 6-2 lead.