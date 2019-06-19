Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/18)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - Came in as a defensive replacement in a 6-3 win over Tampa Bay. The Holly Hill native is batting .233 with 11 HR’s and 31 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - Placed on 10-Day Injured List. The Stratford alum is batting .225 with 12 HR’s and 34 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - 0-1 in a 6-0 loss to Miami. The Stratford alum is batting .220 with 3 HR’s and 10 RBI.
AAA
International League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - 7-Day Injured List. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .228 with 2 HR’s and 16 RBI. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) - Did not pitch in a 9-8 win over Rochester. The Beaufort alum is 7-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 66 K’s in 71 innings
High-A
Florida State League
James Reeves, P, Tampa Tarpons (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a double header split with Dunedin. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 5 K’s in 2.2 innings. He’s 3-0 and with a 2.13 ERA and 22 K’s in 23.2 innings in Double-A.
A-Short Season
New York-Penn League
Seth Lancaster, INF, Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) - Did not play in a 4-2 loss to State College. The Hanahan alum is hitting .833 with 1 RBI.
Cody Smith, P, West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Did not pitch in a 4-3 win over Mahoning Valley. The Goose Creek alum is 0-0 with 1 save and a 0.00 ERA with 5 K’s in 2 innings.
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - 2-5 with a double (1), a run scored and 2 RBI in an 8-7 loss to Great Falls. The Summerville alum is batting .231 with 2 RBI
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Idaho Falls Chukars (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a 6-4 win over Missoula. The Hanahan alum is 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings.
Appalachian League
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - The Woodland alum was assigned to Bristol and did not pitch in a 15-1 loss to Burlington.
