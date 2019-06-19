North Charleston intersection to close for repairs after vehicle hits bridge

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The road under the railroad tracks on Buist Avenue at Spruill Avenue is expected to close after city staff say a vehicle hit part of the bridge.
According to a tweet from The City of North Charleston, the crash happened before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
This isn’t the first time a vehicle has hit the bridge. In April, the road was closed so CSX crews could repair the tracks which were damaged due to “vehicle impacts.”
In May 2018, a dump truck got stuck under the tracks.
The road is expected to close around 8 a.m. on Thursday morning and could be closed for a few days as crews repair the bridge structure. You can follow @Live5Traffic on Twitter for the latest updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.