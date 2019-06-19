Police: Missing woman found dead on side of road in Monroe struck by semi-truck

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Monroe say a missing woman who was found dead on the side of the road was likely struck by a tractor trailer. Now they’re looking to find the truck and its driver.
Daphne Alvarez-Torres, 34, was reported missing on Saturday, June 15, after she was last seen walking out of a Tyson Foods at 3 a.m. Her body was found Monday night on the side of East Roosevelt Boulevard just before Secrest Avenue.
Investigators said on Wednesday they believe Alvarez-Torres was struck early Saturday morning, between 3 and 6 a.m., by a white 2018 or newer model Freightliner Cascadia Truck. The truck should have damage to the right front quarter panel.
Officials released a photo of a similar truck, taken from an angle where the damage would be visible.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.
