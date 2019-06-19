Police post surveillance images of discount store burglary

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police hope someone will recognize a man seen in surveillance photos burglarizing a Dollar General store.
Police released several stills from security camera footage Wednesday morning in a post on their Facebook page. The footage was recorded shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Dollar General in the 500 block of Church Street where police responded to a reported burglary.
A witness told police a man wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and white hat had just left the store with merchandise in his arms.
Police say security footage shows a man matching that description walk up to the front doors of the store. He throws a rock at the glass door panel and shatters it, and then walk inside the store, they say.
Footage showed the man jumping behind the counter and taking several items, police say.
Anyone with information or who can identify the man in the photos Is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, or their TIP Line at 843-545-4400.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.