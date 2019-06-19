Scattered storms possible over the next 2 days

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hit or miss storms will be the theme over the next couple of days as typical June weather sets up over the Lowcountry. A small chance of rain this morning will give way to scattered afternoon and evening storms both inland and along the coast today. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A disturbance will approach late in the day Thursday bringing the threat of strong storms. Highs will be up a few degrees tomorrow in the low to mid 90s. Friday is the first “official” day of Summer and it’s going to feel like it! Expect a hot day with highs in the mid 90s, heat index over 105°, and not much rainfall in the afternoon. The hot weather will stick around for the upcoming weekend with a few afternoon storms possible both days.