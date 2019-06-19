For second time, ‘flushable wipes’ cause major clog at Charleston Water System

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Flushable wipes may seem like a thing of the past once you leave the bathroom but the Charleston Water System and a massive clog of wipes at its treatment plant Tuesday say otherwise.
It was the second mound of wipes that divers pulled out of the treatment plant pipes since October. Divers had to make three separate dives Tuesday to remove the large mass of material from CWS pipes.
Both clogs ended up at the landfill.
Before the piles reach this point, they often cause major problems for homeowners.
Charleston Water System officials say in most cases, flushable wipes aren't flushable.
Plumbers say it's nearly equivalent to flushing a T-shirt down the toilet.
Adam Flaherty says his company sees back-ups from wipes daily and when it happens, you won’t be able to use your toilet, shower or sinks.
"If you use them it's only a matter of time and you are going to get a whole house back-up," he says. "Now you’re waiting on an after-hours technician to come out and typically there’s an extra cost for that. Then you’re hoping they can gain access to your sewer line; if you don’t have an access, that’s going to add to that cost."
Flaherty says an emergency call for sewage systems clogged by wipes can rack up a bill as high as $10,000.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.