Traffic light to be installed at intersection labeled dangerous

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A traffic light is coming to an intersection, labeled dangerous, in Berkeley County.
Folks who live in the Nexton Community fear someone will be killed at the intersection of Brighton Park Boulevard and Rose Drive.
The intersection is a four way stop with right and left turn lanes.
Our cameras caught at least one driver running a stop sign and several others rolling through them.
The Pine Ridge Fire Department says since the beginning of 2018 they have responded to 15 accidents at the intersection.
One resident is surprised no one has died.
“Somebody getting killed. I’m an emotional person but I don’t want it to be one of my own family members,” Mendi O’Neill said. “And they need to do something about it as soon as possible, we can’t wait six months.”
Berkeley County spokeswoman Hannah Moldenhauer says there’s no timetable for the traffic light.
Moldenhauer says the Nexton company, and not taxpayers will pay for the light.
