Tuition increase for in-state Citadel cadets to be lower than originally expected

The Citadel is one of the only two remaining 24/7 military institutions for undergraduates, aside from the federal academies. As such, school officials say when comparing college tuition rates it is important to note that The Citadel’s fee structure is different because the costs of room and board and multiple sets of military uniforms comprise the overall “all-in” rate. This is because members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets ─ the undergraduate population ─ must live in the barracks, eat all meals in the mess hall, and wear uniforms while on campus. Laundry, dry cleaning and books are also included in the all-in rate, with those costs calculated as part of each cadet’s Quartermaster Account. The all-in rate does not include other items such as lab fees that vary according to the academic major or schedule of each cadet or student.