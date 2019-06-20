Bobby Marion out as head football coach at West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bobby Marion, who’s been the head football coach at West Ashley for the last 11 seasons was removed from the position today it was announced by CCSD.
The County also said that William Wineburg, who’s been an assistant at the school since 2010, would be taking over as the interim head coach.
Marion is, by far, the longest tenured head coach in school history. During his decade plus, he went 51-84 and led the Wildcats to the playoffs five times. Including last season when he led the school to their first ever postseason win with a victory over Cane Bay.
Marion told Live 5 News in a phone call that he was stunned by the decision. He also said he’s being placed at Garrett Academy as a teacher for the 2019-20 school year.
Wineburg has served various roles with the program since joining. In 2016 he was elevated to assistant head coach/defensive coordinator.
Wineburg and West Ashley principal Ryan Cumback have not returned emails seeking comment.
