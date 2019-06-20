Carolina Panthers announce camp schedule at Wofford College

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Panthers have announced the team’s summer training camp schedule as football season draws closer.
The Panthers will practice at Wofford College on July 25 for their annual kickoff party. Admission is free and fans can celebrate the start of camp at Gibbs Stadium at Wofford starting at 4 p.m. The party will included performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew.
“It’s always exciting to welcome the Panthers back for summer training camp, where preparations for the season begin and where football fans can get their first look at their favorite team and players,” Wofford President Nayef Samhat said.
“The Panthers training camp is consistently a hallmark event not only for the Spartanburg community and the Upstate, but for the entire state of South Carolina.”
This is the 25th year for summer training camp in Spartanburg, and again the college expects more than 100,000 fans to watch these elite athletes prepare for their season.
“The attendance is a testament to the popularity of this family friendly activity and to the love and support for the team. Nowhere else can fans get so close to the action, and we are looking forward to another exciting summer,” Samhat continued.
"On behalf of everyone at Wofford College, I want to thank the many individuals, businesses and community organizations in Spartanburg that welcome the Panthers each year. We continue to be grateful for the special relationship that Wofford and Spartanburg have with the Panthers and their fans throughout the Carolinas.”
Training camp will continue through Aug. 14, and will include a pair of joint practices with the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 13 and 14 at Wofford before the preseason contest between the two teams takes place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Aug. 16.
The Panthers previously held joint training camp practices at Wofford College with the Detroit Lions in 2000 and Miami Dolphins in 2015.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.