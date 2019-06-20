CARTA urging Lowcountry drivers to ‘Dump the Pump’ on Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - CARTA is urging all drivers in the Lowcountry to “Dump the Pump” on Thursday. It’s part of a national initiative which aims at getting drivers to hop on public transportation for the day instead of behind the wheel.
The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority has hosted this day before, and officials with the authority hope this day brings awareness to numerous transportation options that help reduce traffic congestion, save money on gas, reduce wear and tear on vehicles, and help the environment.
“Traffic congestion isn’t going anywhere unless we make it go somewhere,” Mike Seekings, the CARTA Board of Directors Chairman, said. “One way to do it is to use alternative forms of transportation like public transit, carpooling, biking and walking. On Dump the Pump day, we hope everyone will give CARTA a chance. We think they’ll be pleasantly surprised by the experience.”
There will also be opportunities for folks who dump the pump to win some prizes. All a rider has to do is sign the pledge, take pictures on your ride, and post them to social media using the hashtag #DumpthePumpCHS.
Some of the grand prizes include a brand new $250 Charleston Chariot bicycle from Affordabike or a year-long CARTA “Golden Ticket” pass.
All of CARTA’s routes and services can be found here.
