Deputies: 4 charged after authorities find stolen property in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Four men have been charged following an investigation into stolen property in Berkeley County.
Berkeley and Colleton County detectives along with agents from State Law Enforcement executed a search warrant on an are of land in the Winwood area of Berkeley County.
The investigation was in connection with stolen property that was located on the land.
During the search, investigators found a high-value commercial pressure washer stolen from Colleton County as well as the trailer that was used to steal it, deputies said.
A CASE brand backhoe tractor witch its identification plates taken off was also seized by law enforcement.
Jack G. Howard Jr was charged with possession of stolen property valued between $2,000 and $10,000. Leslie Driggers Jr., Kenneth R. Ward Jr. and Dwayne E. Woodruff were arrested on related narcotics charges.
