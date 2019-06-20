Deputies searching for man in minivan after robbery at Johns Island store

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are searching for a man who drives a gold minivan in connection to strong-arm robbery on Johns Island.
The incident was reported at the Dollar General on Main Road.
Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio said the robber is an older black male, approximately 5-foot-8, with a slim build and driving a gold newer-model minivan.
No injuries have been reported.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200.
