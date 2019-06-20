FIRST ALERT: Severe storms, high winds possible Thursday afternoon into the evening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There is an elevated threat of severe weather on Thursday afternoon through the evening hours in the Lowcountry.
The storms are expected to start around 5 p.m., impact the evening commute, and last through the late evening hours.
“Any storms could produce frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds,” Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said.
A line of strong and severe storms are likely to develop across the Midlands and race into the Lowcountry late this afternoon.
The storms could produce damaging winds and hail. The risk for tornadoes is low but not zero.
